Two more suspects arrested in connection with Ditebogo Junior Phalane's murder

Gauteng Hawks have arrested two more people in connection with the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane and also found a gun believed to have been used to shoot and kill the boy.
The two suspects, aged between 29 and 30, were nabbed on Monday in Soshanguve and Atteridgeville, bringing to four the number of people arrested in connection with the little boy's murder so far.
Hawks spokesperson W/O Wendy Nkabi said the arrest followed information the Hawks in Tshwane had received from Crime Intelligence.
"Two unlicensed firearms were recovered. One of the firearms is alleged to be the murder weapon used in the murder of Ditebogo Phalane [Junior] but that will be confirmed once the firearms have been sent for testing," Nkabi said.
Ditebogo was shot and killed earlier this month as he was running to welcome his father at their Soshanguve home. The father was arriving home just as hijackers pounced.
The two suspects were expected to appear before the Pretoria magistrate's court later this week.
Meanwhile, the two suspects aged 30 and 36, who were arrested last week, made a brief appearance at the Soshanguve magistrate's court and the other in the Pretoria North magistrate's court.
Their matter has been postponed to next week.
