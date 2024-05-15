Man killed by cops had 29 pending cases

She said they include cash-in-transit heist, attempted murder, theft of a vehicle, house robbery and possession of housebreaking equipment.
A contact from the SAPS who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity said Dasa, who is from Pimville in Soweto, has been a criminal for a long time.
He said Dasa started by stealing cars and later graduated to kidnappings. “This is not his first kidnapping,” the source said.
In 2008, Sowetan reported that Dasa’s then girlfriend Lerato was arrested for allegedly buying dockets from a court stenographer, Ntombiziningi Patricia Sithole, who had allegedly stolen them from a prosecutor’s desk. At the time, Dasa was on trial for car theft.
Faki was kidnapped at his business premises on Saturday and the kidnappers asked for a ransom from the family.
However, a community policing forum patroller found Faki’s body dumped in Dalpark, Boksburg, on Monday.
Dasa wanted for kidnapping, murder
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
A Gauteng man who was shot and killed by police following the kidnapping and murder of an Ekurhuleni businessman was a wanted suspect with 29 pending cases against him while 17 others had been withdrawn.
Tshepo Arnold Dasa, 49, died in a hail of police bullets in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday night.
Police had been on his trail after the kidnapping and subsequent murder of Benoni businessman Shamshudeen Faki, 68.
Spokesperson for the police, Brig Athlenda Mathe, said at the time of Faki’s kidnapping, Dasa was out on bail for another matter and was also found to be linked to at least 29 vehicle theft and carjacking cases.
“He was circulated as a wanted suspect,” said Mathe.
Mathe said 17 other charges had been laid against Dasa before but were later withdrawn.
Mathe said a multidisciplinary team consisting of SAPS counter-intelligence teams, visible policing, detectives and private security started tracing suspects linked to Faki’s kidnapping and murder.
“The team followed up on information and traced this suspect to the N12 where a shootout ensued on Tuesday evening."
Dasa is alleged to have shot at police who returned fire and killed him.
Mathe said Dasa was found in possession of Faki’s identity documents, a blue light, licence number plates used in the commission of the kidnapping and two firearms (a pistol and a revolver).
