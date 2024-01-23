×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Suspended magistrate Desmond Nair's application for withdrawal of charges fails

23 January 2024 - 13:00
Suspended Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair is accused of benefiting from Bosasa security upgrades at his home. File photo.
Suspended Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair is accused of benefiting from Bosasa security upgrades at his home. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The application to have the corruption charges against suspended chief magistrate Desmond Nair withdrawn was denied by the Pretoria specialised commercial crime court on Tuesday.

Nair was expecting to hear his fate on Tuesday after his legal team applied for a withdrawal in July last year.

His lawyer, Danie Dorfling, told TimesLIVE they felt the case had insufficient evidence for a criminal trial.

“We attacked the credibility of the state witness in the disciplinary hearing he attended and said they wouldn’t be able to put together a proper case in a criminal trial,” Dorfling said.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the matter has been postponed to March 15 for Nair’s legal team to consider appealing the decision to the national director of public prosecutions.

Nair is facing corruption charges for allegedly receiving kickbacks valued at R200,000 in security upgrades to his property from Bosasa (African Global Operations and its subsidiary Global Technology Systems) in September 2016.

The upgrades to his home in Pretoria include:

  • an electric fence;
  • perimeter beams;
  • an alarm system; and
  • a CCTV system.

According to the state, Nair received the upgrades from Bosasa for acting in a dishonest, improper and unlawful manner.

Nair, who has been on suspension as a magistrate for more than four years, has denied receiving such benefits from Bosasa.

TimesLIVE

Suspended chief magistrate Nair wants his corruption case postponed

The court provisionally postponed the corruption case for the defence to make representations as to why Nair should not be prosecuted
News
6 months ago

‘I cannot forgive the community, teachers and social workers’

It has taken six years for the Khayelitsha magistrate’s court to convict a man of repeatedly raping his foster daughter from the age of seven to 13.
News
4 months ago

Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair provisionally suspended over Bosasa allegations

Justice minister Ronald Lamola on Wednesday tabled a report before parliament to provisionally suspend Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair ...
News
3 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 23 January 2024
Launch of the 4th Annual South African Government Leaders on X Report