“From a driver safety point of view, cutting down fuel consumption can either increase or decrease risk depending on how you do it. It’s important that we understand how to cut consumption while remaining safe," said Radia.
He said some of the risky hacks they have heard or come across include motorists who reduce the pressure of their tyres or coasting (driving on neutral).
"Some drivers decrease their tyre pressure to improve fuel efficiency, but what this also does is decrease vehicle handling and even adds to the risk of blowouts, especially when travelling at high speeds.
"We’ve all heard the notion of putting your car into neutral or even turning off the engine completely when going downhill. This may cut consumption slightly, but it reduces the driver’s ability to accelerate quickly in case of an emergency," said Radia.
According to AA, some motorists would even go as far as skipping the vehicle maintenance to cut on costs. Some drivers may tailgate larger vehicles closely to reduce air resistance, thereby improving fuel efficiency.
However, he said, this practice significantly increases the risk of accidents, as it reduces reaction time and visibility, and can lead to rear-end collisions if the leading vehicle brakes suddenly.
"Things like faulty spark plugs, clogged filters, or low tyre pressure can cause your car to consume way more fuel. Regular servicing, on the other hand, means that you can make sure that your car is running as efficiently as possible and goes a long way to avoiding unnecessary fuel consumption. As an additional benefit, servicing your car regularly also prolong the life of your vehicle," explained AA.
How to save fuel the right way
Don't accelerate harshly as this wastes petrol
Image: 123rf
Reducing tyre pressure and driving your car in neutral on a downhill are the wrong ways of reducing your car's fuel consumption.
South African motorists have been having a tough time with increasing interest rates and overall rise of living costs. We are now looking forward to the relief promised by the looming fuel price drop next month as announced by the Automobile Association (AA).
According to Dipesh Radia, chief commercial officer at Momentum Insure, the high cost of living has seen some motorists finding inventive ways to save on fuel costs.
Fuel prices look set to take a dive in June
“From a driver safety point of view, cutting down fuel consumption can either increase or decrease risk depending on how you do it. It’s important that we understand how to cut consumption while remaining safe," said Radia.
He said some of the risky hacks they have heard or come across include motorists who reduce the pressure of their tyres or coasting (driving on neutral).
"Some drivers decrease their tyre pressure to improve fuel efficiency, but what this also does is decrease vehicle handling and even adds to the risk of blowouts, especially when travelling at high speeds.
"We’ve all heard the notion of putting your car into neutral or even turning off the engine completely when going downhill. This may cut consumption slightly, but it reduces the driver’s ability to accelerate quickly in case of an emergency," said Radia.
According to AA, some motorists would even go as far as skipping the vehicle maintenance to cut on costs. Some drivers may tailgate larger vehicles closely to reduce air resistance, thereby improving fuel efficiency.
However, he said, this practice significantly increases the risk of accidents, as it reduces reaction time and visibility, and can lead to rear-end collisions if the leading vehicle brakes suddenly.
"Things like faulty spark plugs, clogged filters, or low tyre pressure can cause your car to consume way more fuel. Regular servicing, on the other hand, means that you can make sure that your car is running as efficiently as possible and goes a long way to avoiding unnecessary fuel consumption. As an additional benefit, servicing your car regularly also prolong the life of your vehicle," explained AA.
Mantashe blames high fuel prices on NGOs that 'block development'
Tips to save fuel the right way
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos