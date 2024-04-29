The family of slain Diepsloot teenager Unathi "Nana" Mdutyana say they have no power to avenge the girl’s cruel death, but hope that God will bring them justice.
Community members, pupils and family filled the Dieploot Youth Centre on Saturday where they said their last goodbyes to the 14-yearold who was found with a stab wound to the neck more than a week ago.
Speaking at the funeral, Mdutyana’s aunt Thulethu Mdutyana-Ndwimana said while the family was hurt by Unathi's death, they leave her killer to God.
“The devil sent a killer. Killing is the work of the devil. But the book of Revelations 21:8 tells us that those who murder will burn in the lake of fire. Wherever the killer is, they must know this,” she said.
“We cannot avenge Unathi's death, we leave it to God.”
Family of killed Diepsloot teen hopes for justice
‘We cannot avenge Unathi’s cruel death’
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The family of slain Diepsloot teenager Unathi "Nana" Mdutyana say they have no power to avenge the girl’s cruel death, but hope that God will bring them justice.
Community members, pupils and family filled the Dieploot Youth Centre on Saturday where they said their last goodbyes to the 14-yearold who was found with a stab wound to the neck more than a week ago.
Speaking at the funeral, Mdutyana’s aunt Thulethu Mdutyana-Ndwimana said while the family was hurt by Unathi's death, they leave her killer to God.
“The devil sent a killer. Killing is the work of the devil. But the book of Revelations 21:8 tells us that those who murder will burn in the lake of fire. Wherever the killer is, they must know this,” she said.
“We cannot avenge Unathi's death, we leave it to God.”
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Mdutyanya’s brother Phiwe told mourners that he had lost a friend who despite their age difference, was easy to get along with. “We were so close, she became my friend over the years. She listened when I spoke and that was one of the many beautiful things about her. A very patient person with a beautiful smile,” he said.
“Unathi was a very inquisitive person. She would go through my study material and start asking questions about it. She would ask questions about the wonders of the world and we all knew that she wished to study abroad.”
He said his sister had dreams of becoming a medical doctor. “I will never get to see her again.”
Mdutyana’s best friend, Nonkululeko Jiyane, whose birthday was on the same day as her friend's funeral, said she was struggling to come to terms with her death and prayed for justice. “It is sad that on my birthday, I have to bury you, but I pray you get justice. I will miss all the times we shared together.”
Her teacher at the Diepsloot Combined School where she was doing grade 9, described her as a well-behaved and committed learner who always had a smile on her face.
Image: Supplied
Mdutyana’s mother Koleka found her daughter’s lifeless body behind a butchery, some metres away from their home. This was after her return from her night shift duties at a casino in Fourways.
Diepsloot has over the years been plagued by violent crimes with reports of murders, shootings and robberies.
Crime activists have been calling for intervention from President Cyril Ramaphosa to help fight crime in the area.
Last year, a vigilante attack left seven suspected criminals dead as community members took the law into their own hands following a spate of shootings in the township.
Shooting in Durban leaves four injured and one dead
Ward councillor killed in Rustenburg
Five killed in crash outside Belfast in Mpumalanga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos