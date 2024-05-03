The Gauteng education department has launched an investigation into a fight between a teacher and a pupil at Glenvista High School in Johannesburg.
The department said the incident, a video of which went viral on social media, took place on Thursday. The video shows the two fighting violently in class and damaging school furniture in the process.
“We take this matter seriously. The safety of everyone on premises of schools remains our utmost priority,” Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said.
He said such ill-discipline would not be tolerated.
“Schools are for development, not any other nefarious deeds. As such, we are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and we will act decisively on our findings,” Chiloane said.
TimesLIVE
Gauteng education department to probe Glenvista High School fight
Image: 123RF
The Gauteng education department has launched an investigation into a fight between a teacher and a pupil at Glenvista High School in Johannesburg.
The department said the incident, a video of which went viral on social media, took place on Thursday. The video shows the two fighting violently in class and damaging school furniture in the process.
“We take this matter seriously. The safety of everyone on premises of schools remains our utmost priority,” Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said.
He said such ill-discipline would not be tolerated.
“Schools are for development, not any other nefarious deeds. As such, we are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and we will act decisively on our findings,” Chiloane said.
TimesLIVE
MEC appoints law firm to probe deaths of two pupils at camp in Centurion
Man who robbed Gauteng paramedics sentenced to 15 years in jail
Education department should learn from drowning incident: Chiloane
Eastern Cape health spokesperson Kupelo arrested for alleged matric certificate fraud
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos