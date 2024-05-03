South Africa

Gauteng education department to probe Glenvista High School fight

By TimesLIVE - 04 May 2024 - 09:05
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the safety of everyone on schools remains was of utmost priority. File photo.
Image: 123RF

The Gauteng education department has launched an investigation into a fight between a teacher and a pupil at Glenvista High School in Johannesburg. 

The department said the incident, a video of which went viral on social media, took place on Thursday. The video shows the two fighting violently in class and damaging school furniture in the process. 

“We take this matter seriously. The safety of everyone on premises of schools remains our utmost priority,” Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said. 

He said such ill-discipline would not be tolerated.

“Schools are for development, not any other nefarious deeds. As such, we are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and we will act decisively on our findings,” Chiloane said. 

TimesLIVE 

