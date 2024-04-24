Education department should learn from drowning incident: Chiloane

The Gauteng education department needs to strengthen its school excursion regulations in light of the recent drowning of two pupils in Centurion, education MEC Matome Chiloane said on Wednesday.

Chiloane said this at the funeral service of Siphamandla Peterson, 15, and Sibusiso Sibiya, 17, in Thembisa. The pupils from Daveyton Skill School drowned while they were attending a disciplinary camp held by NGO Rising Stars Generation last week.

“What we should do is strengthen the protocol. If a school knows they are going to a place where there is water or a swimming pool, there needs to be a particular ratio ... one educator, one night guard per 10 children ... so that an educator knows 24/7 (where the children are),” Chiloane said.



He said the regulations were already there, but some people were not adhering to them. He also said all school trips need to be sanctioned by the department.



“There is no such thing as a disciplinary camp. The disciplining of a child is the responsibility of the family. Our job is to teach children. It is not our responsibility to discipline.