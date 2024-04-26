×

South Africa

Man who robbed Gauteng paramedics sentenced to 15 years in jail

By TimesLIVE - 27 April 2024 - 09:10
Gauteng MEC for health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko says emergency medical services teams have been subjected to senseless attacks in some of the communities and this has made it difficult for them to respond to emergencies. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has welcomed the hefty jail term imposed on a member of a gang that hijacked, kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crew in Pretoria last year. 

On Wednesday the Pretoria magistrate’s court sentenced Matome Tumi Sepesu, 25, to 15 years’ imprisonment. 

This followed a robbery in Nellmapius, east of Pretoria, in July last year in which the EMS was attacked while responding to what appeared to be a distress call. 

The Gauteng health department said three other suspects were still on the run. 

“This conviction sends a strong message to criminals who are targeting healthcare workers when they are discharging their duties trying to save lives of communities.

“Our teams have been subjected to senseless attacks in some of the communities which have made it difficult for them when they have to respond to emergencies,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

Gauteng EMS suffered two other attacks this week.

On Wednesday, at about 10pm in Reiger Park in Ekurhuleni, two suspects robbed paramedics and fled with a PTT radio used for dispatching calls. The incident happened while the crew was responding to a medical call and treating a patient in the back of the ambulance. 

The second incident happened at Eersterust, Mamelodi, in the early hours of Thursday. The crew was also busy treating a patient when a suspect stole a paramedic's cellphone.

The suspect was apprehended and the phone recovered. 

TimesLIVE 

