MEC appoints law firm to probe deaths of two pupils at camp in Centurion

Seanego Attorneys in Midrand has been appointed to probe the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two pupils from Daveyton Skills School in Benoni on April 15 during a discipline camp in Centurion.
Siphamandla Peterson, 15, and Sibusiso Sibiya, 27, drowned while attending a discipline camp at Rock Falls Ranch Adventure when tragedy struck
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane made this announcement on Friday as he visited the bereaved families to introduce the law firm before doing the same at the school.
Chiloane has given the law firm seven days to complete its investigation. After the investigation, it is expected to present an investigative report with findings and recommendations for implementation.
Thembekile Graham, the lead investigator of Seanego Attorneys, said the firm was appointed to investigate:
Chiloane said the investigators will interact with everyone including the teachers, school governing body, campsite facilitators, families and pupils.
“As soon as the report is finalised, we will ensure that all recommendations are acted upon. In the event of delays, we will interact with the families and relevant stakeholders accordingly,” he said.
