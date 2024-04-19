×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Captured fugitive in court for allegedly killing girlfriend and her son in 2022

By TimesLIVE - 20 April 2024 - 09:10
Sandra Mabaso was killed in August 2022, allegedly by her boyfriend who appeared in court on Friday.
Sandra Mabaso was killed in August 2022, allegedly by her boyfriend who appeared in court on Friday.
Image: Supplied

Lerato Sefekeri, who had been on the run since August 2022 after allegedly killing his girlfriend and her six-year-old son, appeared in the Protea magistrate’s court on Friday to face two counts of murder and arson.

Sefekeri, 45, was arrested in Thembisa, on Friday, April 12, after fleeing the scene of the alleged crime in Protea Glen on August 26 2022 after an argument with Sandra Mabaso.

A witness to the incident said she woke up and saw the suspect coming out of a room which was in flames, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

“She further saw the accused stabbing Mabaso and pushing her into the burning room. The accused then locked the room and threw the key away,” Mjonondwane said. 

Mabaso died at the scene and her son died in hospital. 

 The case was remanded until May 6 for a bail application. 

 TimesLIVE 

Police hunt for suspect who allegedly shot six family members and escaped while under police guard

Limpopo police on Thursday launched a manhunt for a 35-year-old fugitive, Thabo Ali Molobela, who allegedly escaped while under police guard on ...
News
6 months ago

Eswatini fugitive to be deported after appearing in Durban court

An Eswatini national who was arrested in Durban after being wanted by Interpol will be deported to his home country for prosecution.
News
7 months ago

'Feared hitman' dies in shoot-out with Cape Town police

An alleged “feared hitman” linked to a dozen killings in the space of a year has been killed in a late night shoot-out with police at Lwandle in Cape ...
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...
Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court