Fourways travel agency boss Francois Swart was arrested during the festive season in connection with a criminal complaint filed against him for allegedly swindling travellers.
Swart made his first appearance in the Modimolle magistrate's court on December 28 when he was granted bail, said AfriForum’s private prosecution unit.
The entity, which is representing a couple who alleged they paid R130,000 to Swart for a holiday that never materialised, said it “is satisfied the legal process to hold him accountable for his alleged offences is under way”.
Swart, MD of travel agency Priority Escapes, is due back in court on February 23.
Swart’s attorney Tracey Lomax said media reports stating that Swart had been a “fugitive from justice” were untrue.
“He has always been cooperating with police, and it was by arrangement that he was handed over.
“Afriforum's client has not lodged a claim with the liquidator and we are unsure why they have elected to instead institute criminal proceedings.”
TimesLIVE
Fourways travel agent on bail pending trial starting next month
Image: Supplied
