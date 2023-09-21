Limpopo police on Thursday launched a manhunt for a 35-year-old fugitive, Thabo Ali Molobela, who allegedly escaped while under police guard on Wednesday.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect had escaped from Sekororo hospital.
“According to reports the suspect allegedly shot himself while being arrested, over a week ago. Police officers however managed to move swiftly to disarm him and quickly rushed him to hospital for medical treatment. He was under police guard when he escaped,” he said.
Molobela was arrested at Santeng village about a week ago in Hoedspruit outside Ga-Sekororo after allegedly shooting six family members at Makgophong village in Magatle on August 19.
“The circumstances surrounding the escape are currently under investigation,” he said.
Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe cautioned it is a criminal offence to assist fugitives and offenders will face the full might of the law.
Anyone with information that can assist with the rearrest of Molobela should contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola, at 082 749 2233 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively they can report to the nearest police station or contact police on MySAPS App
TimesLIVE
Police hunt for suspect who allegedly shot six family members and escaped while under police guard
Image: Supplied
Limpopo police on Thursday launched a manhunt for a 35-year-old fugitive, Thabo Ali Molobela, who allegedly escaped while under police guard on Wednesday.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect had escaped from Sekororo hospital.
“According to reports the suspect allegedly shot himself while being arrested, over a week ago. Police officers however managed to move swiftly to disarm him and quickly rushed him to hospital for medical treatment. He was under police guard when he escaped,” he said.
Molobela was arrested at Santeng village about a week ago in Hoedspruit outside Ga-Sekororo after allegedly shooting six family members at Makgophong village in Magatle on August 19.
“The circumstances surrounding the escape are currently under investigation,” he said.
Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe cautioned it is a criminal offence to assist fugitives and offenders will face the full might of the law.
Anyone with information that can assist with the rearrest of Molobela should contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola, at 082 749 2233 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively they can report to the nearest police station or contact police on MySAPS App
TimesLIVE
Teen tries to save granny as 14 are killed in four attacks in Eastern Cape
KZN man pleads guilty to shooting relative over blankets after funeral
Armed men shoot dead 90-year-old woman and daughter in their home in Limpopo
Family slain as attackers shoot up KZN home with shotguns and pistols
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos