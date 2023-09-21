×

South Africa

Police hunt for suspect who allegedly shot six family members and escaped while under police guard

21 September 2023 - 09:05
Fugitive Thabo Ali Molobela who allegedly escaped while under police guard is charged with two counts of murder after shooting his six family members.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo police on Thursday launched a manhunt for a 35-year-old fugitive, Thabo Ali Molobela, who allegedly escaped while under police guard on Wednesday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect had escaped from Sekororo hospital.

“According to reports the suspect allegedly shot himself while being arrested, over a week ago. Police officers however managed to move swiftly to disarm him and quickly rushed him to hospital for medical treatment. He was under police guard when he escaped,” he said.

Molobela was arrested at Santeng village about a week ago in Hoedspruit outside Ga-Sekororo after allegedly shooting six family members at Makgophong village in Magatle on August 19.

“The circumstances surrounding the escape are currently under investigation,” he said.

Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe cautioned it is a criminal offence to assist fugitives and offenders will face the full might of the law. 

Anyone with information that can assist with the rearrest of Molobela should contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola, at 082 749 2233 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively they can report to the nearest police station or contact police on MySAPS App

TimesLIVE

