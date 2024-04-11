A police officer has been sentenced by the Welkom magistrate's court to 12 years' imprisonment for the 2018 rape of a 29-year-old woman in Thabong, Welkom, in the Free State.
Free State cop jailed for 12 years for raping ex-girlfriend
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek
A police officer has been sentenced by the Welkom magistrate's court to 12 years' imprisonment for the 2018 rape of a 29-year-old woman in Thabong, Welkom, in the Free State.
Sergeant Kabelo Mokoena, 41, was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for an incident that happened on November 25 2018.
Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Mokoena met the complainant, who is his ex-girlfriend, at a tavern.
He later asked his colleague, who was driving a state vehicle, to take him and the complainant to section 2010 in Thabong.
“Mokoena raped the complainant when they arrived in section 2010, and then fell asleep. The complainant went to a police station to open a case of rape against Mokoena and he was arrested after the incident was reported to Ipid,” Shuping said.
