South Africa

Scholar transporter accused of raping 5-year-old schoolgirl

12 April 2024 - 10:55
The suspect appeared before the Naphuno magistrate's court on Thursday facing a charge of rape. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A 39-year-old scholar transporter was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl.

The suspect allegedly raped the child after picking her up from school. Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened on Monday at Hlabine village in the Maake policing area. 

“He reportedly dropped off other children as usual and instead of taking the victim straight home, he parked on the side of the road and allegedly raped her inside the vehicle,” Ledwaba said. 

The suspect allegedly threatened the child not to report the incident but she told her mother. 

“A case of rape was opened which was transferred to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation. The suspect was arrested at his residence in Hlabine village,” Ledwaba said. 

The transport driver appeared before the Naphuno magistrate's court on Thursday on a charge of rape. The matter was postponed to April 18 for a formal bail application.

Limpopo education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya condemned the incident, adding that parents should vet scholar transport drivers who the department does not use to transport children to school. 

