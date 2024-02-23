×

South Africa

Two police detectives in North West court for ‘corruption, extortion’

By TimesLIVE - 23 February 2024 - 13:50
Two detectives have been arrested for alleged corruption and extortion. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Two Rustenburg SAPS detectives appeared briefly in a North West court on Thursday after their arrest for alleged corruption and extortion.

Sgt Yvonne Suzan Sikwani, 54, and Const Bontle Mmudi, 41, were arrested on Wednesday in a sting operation led by the anti-corruption unit in the province.

Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said: “The accused were arrested after information was received that, while investigating a fraud case reported during May 2021, they allegedly demanded money on several occasions from October 2022 to January 2024 from the complainant to fast-track the investigation.

“They made their first appearance in the Rustenburg magistrate's court, facing charges of corruption and extortion.

“They were granted R1,000 bail each and will appear in the same court on May 31.”

TimesLIVE

