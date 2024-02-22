Rape, murder, fraud are some of crimes committed by 250 EPMD workers

Rape, theft, fraud, murder, assault, housebreaking and robbery are some of the crimes that constables, inspectors and security guards currently working for Ekurhuleni metro police department (EPMD) were convicted for in the past.
At least 167 workers within the EMPD have criminal records while 83 are still going to courts for crimes they allegedly committed. Of the 250 workers with tainted criminal history, 74 are constables, 23 security guards, 20 inspectors, 17 cashiers, eight traffic wardens, four general workers, one prosecutor and a director who was declared by court as unsuitable to work with children and unfit to handle a firearm.
These crimes were contained in a response to questions posed by the MMC for community safety, Letlhogonolo Moseki, to DA's spokesperson for community safety in Ekurhuleni, Jaco Terblanche, at the legislature this month. Moseki said 3,449 fingerprints from EPMD employees were taken during the last audit of 2022 and handed over to the provincial police commissioner’s office for processing.
According to requirements for appointment as a member of a municipal police service, the applicant should not have previous criminal convictions, said Moseki adding that no employee has been dismissed because of their criminal records.
While 19 constables faced a variety of driving offences such a speeding and drinking and driving, 23 were convicted for assault and 16 for theft. One constable was convicted for theft committed in 1985 and 1992 while another is awaiting trial for housebreaking and kidnapping allegedly committed in 2013. One constable was jailed for falsifying driving licences and other documents in 2010.
Two were convicted of negligent loss of a service firearm and four others for fraud and one for rape, extortion and murder.
Three inspectors were convicted for theft and two others for assault. One inspector was charged with two cases of assaults which were committed in 2005 and 2006. Two others were convicted of losing their firearms negligently. One was convicted of fraud committed in 2004.
Eight cashiers were convicted for theft while 23 security guards faced charges ranging from assault, rape, theft, murder and robbery.
Terblanche said it was appalling that the city was hiring convicts and not taking accountability for it.
"The South African Police Act of 1995 and the Criminals Procedures Act of 1997 emphatically state that no municipal police officer is allowed to have a criminal record. Yet, in Ekurhuleni, hundreds of the officers that are supposed to protect Ekurhuleni residents do. How can Ekurhuleni residents trust metro police who themselves have criminal records? The DA believes that a caring government would ensure that police officers are compliant with all relevant Acts," said Terblanche.
The city's spokesperson Zweli Dlamini and EPMD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa have not responded to questions sent to them on Wednesday morning.
Image: Lucky Morajane
Ekurhuleni metro police department workers have criminal records, awaiting trial
