South Africa

Husband killed ‘for refusing to turn off radio’, wife jailed for 20 years

By TimesLIVE - 23 February 2024 - 12:40
A wife has been jailed for fatally stabbing her husband during an argument. Stock image
An argument about the volume on a radio after an alcohol-fuelled party has resulted in a 20-year prison term for a wife who fatally stabbed her husband.

Thembi Promise Simelane, 41, from Daantjie, was sentenced in the Mpumalanga High Court for the murder of Thulani Wonder Vilakazi, 53.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said, in her plea agreement with the state Simelane said they hosted a party at their home in January 2023 and drank alcoholic beverages and listened to music.

“After the visitors left, she remained with the deceased and their two minor children. She said she asked the deceased to switch off the radio and he refused.

“During a verbal altercation, she stabbed the deceased twice with a knife. The children woke up and found their father on the floor bleeding. Neighbours and emergency services were called to the scene and Vilakazi was declared dead.”

In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor advocate Zwelethu Mata said: “Daily we hear of women and children being violated by men for reasons that are not worthy to repeat, let alone be pronounced [upon]. However, the accused’s case highlights the reality of domestic violence perpetrated against men as well.

“Her actions have left two children orphaned. They must adjust to living with other family members and accept they will never have a father in their lives.”

TimesLIVE

