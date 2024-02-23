Almost 4kg of dagga was found strapped to the body of a minibus taxi passenger in Mpumalanga, leading to his arrest for drug dealing.
The 43-year-old man from Eswatini was en route to Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal, police spokesperson Capt Magonseni Nkosi said.
The arrest was made on Tuesday on the N2 Piet Retief-Pongola road when police from the Mahamba port of entry searched passengers in a Toyota Quantum taxi.
TimesLIVE
That bulk is dope — taxi passenger caught with dagga strapped to waist
Image: SAPS
