South Africa

Woman caught with dagga worth R400k at OR Tambo airport

By TIMESLIVE - 06 November 2023 - 13:15
A 60-year-old woman was bust at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Sunday with eight blocks of compressed dagga worth an estimated R400,000. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

The Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team arrested a 60-year-old woman at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport with dagga worth an estimated R400,000.

The bust went down on Sunday, shortly before the suspected drug mule was due to board a plane, Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said.

Her luggage was intercepted at the boarding gate.

Eight blocks of compressed dagga, weighing 1kg each, were found between her clothes.

She is facing a charge of dealing in illegal drugs.

TimesLIVE

