South Africa

Nervous food delivery biker’s ‘dagga delivery’ goes awry in Cape Town

By TIMESLIVE - 20 October 2023 - 09:10
Getting a traffic violation fine was the start of the delivery biker's troubles.
Image: City of Cape Town

Signs of extreme nervousness during a traffic stop gave the game away for a food delivery motorcyclist whose orders turned out to be “bankies” of dagga and pre-rolled joints in Cape Town. 

The city’s law enforcement auxiliary officers on patrol duties in Table View encountered a food delivery motorbike with a non-functioning tail light on Tuesday, said law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.

Instead of chicken and chips, a cargo of 'bankies' was discovered.
Image: City of Cape Town

“The officers proceeded to conduct a traffic stop and engaged in a conversation with the operator of the bike. They issued a fine for the traffic violation,” he said. 

However, they noticed the motorcyclist “exhibited signs of extreme nervousness”. 

“Given the circumstances, the officers requested the operator's consent to conduct a search of the delivery bike, which was  granted. Within the delivery bag a different category of consumable items was discovered. The search revealed t 42 small packages, commonly referred to as 'bankies', containing dagga, four pre-rolled dagga joints and cash.” 

The suspect was taken into custody, transported to Table View police station and charged with dealing in drugs. 

TimesLIVE

