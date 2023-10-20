“The officers proceeded to conduct a traffic stop and engaged in a conversation with the operator of the bike. They issued a fine for the traffic violation,” he said.
Nervous food delivery biker’s ‘dagga delivery’ goes awry in Cape Town
Signs of extreme nervousness during a traffic stop gave the game away for a food delivery motorcyclist whose orders turned out to be “bankies” of dagga and pre-rolled joints in Cape Town.
The city’s law enforcement auxiliary officers on patrol duties in Table View encountered a food delivery motorbike with a non-functioning tail light on Tuesday, said law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.
