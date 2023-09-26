An eight-year-old boy was caught with a packet of dagga at a primary school in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Tuesday.
Reaction Unit SA (RUSA) director Prem Balram said a teacher contacted the private security company after the drug was allegedly found in the grade three pupil's possession.
“When reaction officers interviewed the eight-year-old, he explained that he was given the packet of cannabis by his uncle. The dagga was [allegedly] shared with other grade three pupils,” he said.
Balram said the school was handling the matter.
TimesLIVE
Dagga found on eight-year-old Durban school pupil
Image: Reaction Unit of SA
An eight-year-old boy was caught with a packet of dagga at a primary school in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Tuesday.
Reaction Unit SA (RUSA) director Prem Balram said a teacher contacted the private security company after the drug was allegedly found in the grade three pupil's possession.
“When reaction officers interviewed the eight-year-old, he explained that he was given the packet of cannabis by his uncle. The dagga was [allegedly] shared with other grade three pupils,” he said.
Balram said the school was handling the matter.
TimesLIVE
'Space cookie' pupils all better, as 'sellers' make first court appearance
Three high school pupils arrested in connection with spate of robberies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos