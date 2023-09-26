×

South Africa

Dagga found on eight-year-old Durban school pupil

26 September 2023 - 11:34
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A Phoenix primary school teacher discovered an eight-year old pupil with a bag of dagga on Tuesday.
Image: Reaction Unit of SA

An eight-year-old boy was caught with a packet of dagga at a primary school in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Tuesday. 

Reaction Unit SA (RUSA) director Prem Balram said a teacher contacted the private security company after the drug was allegedly found in the grade three pupil's possession. 

“When reaction officers interviewed the eight-year-old, he explained that he was given the packet of cannabis by his uncle. The dagga was [allegedly] shared with other grade three pupils,” he said. 

Balram said the school was handling the matter.

TimesLIVE

