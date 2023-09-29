×

South Africa

Third suspect joins pair accused of selling ‘space muffins’ to primary school pupils

29 September 2023 - 14:19
A total of 90 pupils at Pulamadibogo Primary School in Pretoria fell ill after eating muffins allegedly laced with dagga.
A third suspect was arrested and brought before the Soshanguve magistrate's court after muffins laced with marijuana were sold to primary school pupils.

Katlego Matlala, 29, Ofentse Maluleka, 21 and Amukelani Nyalunga, 19, face eight counts of attempted murder which led to the hospitalisation of 90 pupils.

The pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School bought the “space muffins” from a vendor in the street who reportedly had a buy-one-get-one-free special.

Teachers noticed “strange behaviour” among the pupils between grades R and 7 and they were all rushed to hospital after experiencing stomach cramps, vomiting and nausea.

Police were called to the scene where Maluleka and Nyalungu were found and identified to be the suspected sellers.

Matlala was recently arrested and charged and joined the two suspects in the dock on Friday.

Gauteng MEC of education Matome Chiloane said he is pleased with the recent arrest.

“We wish the affected pupils a full recovery during this third term recess and hope they return healthy and ready for term four.”

The three suspects will remain in custody. The matter was postponed to October 4 for further investigations and to obtain statements.

