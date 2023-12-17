×

Polokwane police hunt for gang who stole woman's stokvel money

By TIMESLIVE - 17 December 2023 - 12:36
Polokwane police are looking for a gang of men who broke into a woman's home and demanded her bank cards and PIN. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Police in Maake in Polokwane, Limpopo, are looking for a gang who allegedly broke into a woman's home and robbed her at gunpoint. 

According to police, the men broke into her house in the early hours of Saturday and demanded her bank card and PIN numbers.

“She complied and they robbed her of an undisclosed amount of money belonging to a stokvel club.”

She reported the incident to the police, a case of house robbery was opened and a manhunt was activated.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects should contact Det Const Joseph Segerane on 082-319-9742 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or via the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

