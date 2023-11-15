Eskom prepaid voucher scam case postponed to next year

The case against 14 people accused of defrauding Eskom by allegedly selling illicit prepaid electricity vouchers has been postponed to June 2024.
The group appeared in the Pretoria high court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Amongst the accused was Thandi Theletsane, the wife of the now-deceased alleged mastermind Mothelli Ben Theletsane.
For three years, Thandi Theletsane allegedly led the racket, which sold Eskom’s prepaid electricity vouchers using runners who operated across the country. The alleged syndicate would produce its own electricity vouchers and sell them to people at a fraction of Eskom’s price. The scam operated for over a decade, costing Eskom more than R36m.
The state contends that Theletsane’s late husband, formerly employed by Eskom on a contract basis, gained intimate knowledge of machine operations and technical expertise on the credit dispensing units (CDU).
He allegedly obtained a Master Vending Unit capable of generating unlimited prepaid electricity vouchers and several CDUs without Eskom’s knowledge. Following his death in 2017, his wife assumed control of the family business, managed through Mothelli Theletsane Holdings and Investment.
The accused’s assets have now been seized by the state and the group is expected to appear in the Palmridge magistrate’s court on the East Rand this week.
The assets include 27 movable and 39 immovable properties worth more than R23m. It is alleged they acquired the properties through proceeds of crime.
