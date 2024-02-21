Family resigned to burying whatever is left of relative

“It then came to light that two suspects, De la Rey and Underhay, were somehow entangled in a shooting of the two missing victims who could have possibly died. Police are of the view that the suspects could have then somehow disposed [of] their bodies somewhere else, far away from the farm.
“...Investigations indicate that some crucial evidence [was] collected on the crime scene which [is] convincing ... that a tragedy possibly befell the two victims [Mnikathi and Ximba].”
NPA regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said in denying the pair bail, the court found that the accused, although not flight risks, ran the risk of intimidating witnesses. “The court said there is a possibility that evidence may be concealed, taking into account that the bodies were not recovered,” she said.
Nyuswa said two witnesses have been placed under witness protection.
On Tuesday, Mnikathi’s family spoke of their quest for justice.
“We opened a missing person’s case at the eMbalenhle police station and hoped that we would perhaps find him, we didn’t. We then sought help from the Leslie police,” he said.
“We then circulated pictures of him all over social media hoping that he managed to get away [and survived the shooting] and someone would have spotted him, but no one seemed to know anything.
“The only lead we had was the friend who kept insisting that he last saw my cousin at the farm where they had been hunting.”
Mhlongo said police found samples on the farm and ran DNA tests against family members of the missing men and they came out positive.
“We were given the positive results late last year. Even without the actual bodies, we now know that they are dead,” said Mhlongo.
He said Mnikathi worked for a steel company and had moved to Mpumalanga in 2020 from Impendle, KwaZulu-Natal.
He had two children. - Additional Reporting Jeanette Chabalala
