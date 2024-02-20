The Evander magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga is expected to hand down bail judgment of two men accused of killing two people who were allegedly shot in a farm while hunting.
Hermanus De Laray, 52, a farm owner and William Underhay, 40, were arrested on January 18 following the disappearance of two victims – both aged 30.
The two went missing at a farm near Leslie in May 2023, while on a hunting trip.
“It is said that a group of five men went hunting at a certain farm during the night of the said date [May 19 2023]. The five men were somehow spotted inside the farm and shots were allegedly fired. Three managed to escape out of the farm unharmed meanwhile the other two were never seen again by their fellows,” provincial police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.
Mdhluli said an enquiry for two missing persons was opened for investigation.
“The team of men and women in blue worked tirelessly and gathered some crucial information and certain individuals were identified as people that may assist with some clues that would help in solving the case. These people were able to provide valuable details in relation to the investigation.
“It then came to light that two suspects, De Laray and Underhay were somehow entangled in a shooting of the two missing victims who could have possibly died. Police are of the view that the suspects could have then somehow disposed [of] their bodies somewhere else, far away from the farm.”
The two are facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. Mdhluli said more charges could be added as the investigation continues.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
Men linked to disappearance of two people await bail hearing
Image: 123rf
The Evander magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga is expected to hand down bail judgment of two men accused of killing two people who were allegedly shot in a farm while hunting.
Hermanus De Laray, 52, a farm owner and William Underhay, 40, were arrested on January 18 following the disappearance of two victims – both aged 30.
The two went missing at a farm near Leslie in May 2023, while on a hunting trip.
“It is said that a group of five men went hunting at a certain farm during the night of the said date [May 19 2023]. The five men were somehow spotted inside the farm and shots were allegedly fired. Three managed to escape out of the farm unharmed meanwhile the other two were never seen again by their fellows,” provincial police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.
Mdhluli said an enquiry for two missing persons was opened for investigation.
“The team of men and women in blue worked tirelessly and gathered some crucial information and certain individuals were identified as people that may assist with some clues that would help in solving the case. These people were able to provide valuable details in relation to the investigation.
“It then came to light that two suspects, De Laray and Underhay were somehow entangled in a shooting of the two missing victims who could have possibly died. Police are of the view that the suspects could have then somehow disposed [of] their bodies somewhere else, far away from the farm.”
The two are facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. Mdhluli said more charges could be added as the investigation continues.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
Couple to appear in court over 'assault of pregnant woman' at Durban mall
Primrose school pupil had WhatsApp group to ‘plan attack’ on three teachers ‘for a while’
Mpumalanga man to serve life sentence for rape of seven-year-old girl
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos