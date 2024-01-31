Witness in the Groblersdal dog attack fears for his life after 'receiving death threats'

A man who witnessed the alleged assault of his colleague who had a dog set on him by his boss at his farm in Groblersdal, Limpopo, has received death threats from several people who warned against testifying in court.
A man who witnessed the alleged assault of his colleague who had a dog set on him by his boss at his farm in Groblersdal, Limpopo, has received death threats from several people who warned against testifying in court.
This is according to Const Grigory Maleasenya who is testifying in the bail hearing of Piet Groenewald and his son Stephan at the Groblersdal magistrate's court on Wednesday. The Groenewalds are facing charges of attempted murder.
Before proceedings got underway, Piet walked into a packed courtroom with a bible in hand. There was a large media contingent in court. The family of the accused sat in the front row in the public gallery. Minister of police Bheki Cele and justice minister Ronald Lamola were also in attendance.
Maleasenya told the court that the witness on Tuesday indicated that he feared for his life and his job. The witness had also said he was afraid to give a statement or to appear before court. Maleasenya said the witness told him that he first received death threats from a woman who called him.
"The first person who called the witness indicated that if the witness tried to give evidence in court then he will be killed.
"He [the witness] also received a call from a man speaking Sepedi. The man said if he went to court and testified against the accused, he would be killed," Maleasenya said.
He said the witness also told him that two men from the security company where he is employed also threatened him.
But defence lawyer Adv Johan van Wyk said: "I put it to you that what you are saying here is an afterthought."
Van Wyk said his clients didn't know anything about the witness.
Prosecutor Faith Raselomane said the accused had indicated that should they be released on bail, they would be safe because they have trained dogs and CCTV cameras. But Maleasenya said he doesn't think the dogs acquired proper training.
He also said he was worried about the safety of the accused, saying: "Anyone can enter their homes and hurt them."
