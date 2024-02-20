It's official: 2024 general elections will be held on May 29, says presidency

South Africa will go to the seventh democratic general elections on May 29.

The presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in accordance with the constitution and the Electoral Act, determined May 29 as the date for the 2024 general national and provincial elections.

Ramaphosa consulted the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on the date, said the presidency.

“Furthermore, the president convened a meeting with all nine provincial premiers and the IEC to discuss the state of readiness for the general elections,” said presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Tuesday.