×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mpumalanga man to serve life sentence for rape of seven-year-old girl

By TimesLIVE - 19 February 2024 - 18:22
A 38-year-old man who gave a seven-year-old girl R10 after raping her in 2019 has been sentenced to life. Stock image.
A 38-year-old man who gave a seven-year-old girl R10 after raping her in 2019 has been sentenced to life. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

The Ermelo regional court on Monday sentenced Nkosinathi Thwala to life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl in March 2019.  

She was on her way home from school when Thwala, 38, called her into his shack in Sun City informal settlement where he raped her and gave her R10.  

“When the victim arrived home, her mother noticed she was holding a R10 note and upon inquiring she told her mother she was raped by the man who gave her the money,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said. 

The girl's parents went to look for the accused and found him in his shack and he was arrested by police.  He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Chane Rothman led evidence of the girl and a forensic doctor. 

Thwala was also declared unfit to work with children and his name must to be added to the register of sex offenders. 

 “We hope this sentence will deter would-be offenders who commit similar crimes against society's most vulnerable groups,” acting director of public prosecutions in Mpumalanga Sonja Ntuli said. 

TimesLIVE   

Life imprisonment for man who raped eight-year-old girl

An illegal immigrant from Lesotho, Thabo Kgwete, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of an eight-year-old girl last year, the National ...
News
3 days ago

Ex-teacher accused of rape, sexual assault, grooming granted R10k bail

A former teacher in Pretoria facing charges of rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming was granted R10,000 bail by the Pretoria magistrate's court ...
News
6 days ago

KZN father who reported 14-year-old daughter missing appears in court

A KwaZulu-Natal father linked to a human trafficking case involving his 14-year-old daughter, who he reported missing while he allegedly knew of her ...
News
5 days ago

Pastor, grandfather in dock for two separate rape cases in Mpumalanga

A clergyman is accused of raping a teen church member and a 52-year-old man is accused of raping his seven-year-old granddaughter
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism