×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ex-teacher accused of rape, sexual assault, grooming granted R10k bail

13 February 2024 - 12:40
It is alleged the 34-year-old former teacher, who was employed at St Mary’s Diocesan School for Girls between 2017 and 2018, raped, sexually assaulted and sexually groomed a grade 5 pupil. Stock photo.
It is alleged the 34-year-old former teacher, who was employed at St Mary’s Diocesan School for Girls between 2017 and 2018, raped, sexually assaulted and sexually groomed a grade 5 pupil. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A former teacher in Pretoria facing charges of rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming was granted R10,000 bail by the Pretoria magistrate's court sitting at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre.

It is alleged the 34-year-old former teacher, who was employed at St Mary’s Diocesan School for Girls between 2017 and 2018, raped, sexually assaulted and sexually groomed a grade 5 pupil during swimming lessons and when he was giving her extra classes.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said at the time of the alleged incidents, the pupil was between 10 and 11 years old.

It is alleged the child realised that what was done to her was wrong after she attended sexual offence classes in 2019. 

“The child started to misbehave and self-harm by cutting herself. After her mother noticed the behaviour changes and inquired, the child disclosed what had happened.

“Her mother took the child to a social worker in 2019, and she was referred to a forensic social worker in 2023, after which a case was opened with the police in Cape Town and was transferred to Brooklyn police station,” Mahanjana said.

Pastor, grandfather in dock for two separate rape cases in Mpumalanga

A clergyman is accused of raping a teen church member and a 52-year-old man is accused of raping his seven-year-old granddaughter
News
6 hours ago

Through his lawyer, the 34-year-old asked to be released on bail because he has no previous conviction or pending cases.

He said he co-operated with the state by handing himself over to police when he realised they were looking for him and also handed in his passport.

The state opposed his bail application, telling the court that should he be convicted he would face a long jail term.

The state submitted the former teacher was a flight risk since he had no assets in South Africa and it would be difficult to trace him should he decide to skip the country.

The court granted him bail with conditions that he report to his closest police station three times a week and should not interfere directly or indirectly with state witnesses.

The matter has been postponed to March 27 for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

Mother and son arrested in Cape Town swoop face extradition to UK

A British mother and son face extradition to the UK on drug-related charges after being arrested during a swoop by Interpol and the Hawks in Sea ...
News
19 hours ago

'Groenewald likely to commit another crime if granted bail'

Piet Groenewald, one of the men accused of assaulting an employee and setting a dog on him, is likely to commit another offence.
News
9 hours ago

I was coerced to confess, says man accused of killing Joburg sex workers

Sifiso Mkhwanazi, accused of killing several sex workers between April and October 2022, on Wednesday told the court why he confessed to the murders.
News
5 days ago

Witness tells of her last encounter with one of Mkhwanazi’s victims

One of the sex workers who was with Joyce Moyo when she was picked up in downtown Johannesburg by a client, on Monday testified in the Johannesburg ...
News
20 hours ago

Prisoner escapes while consulting hospital dietician

Prison authorities are on a manhunt for an inmate who disarmed a guard and escaped during a consultation with a dietician at Mamelodi Hospital in ...
News
5 hours ago

Singapore passes law to hold ‘dangerous offenders’ beyond prison terms

Singapore on Monday passed a law to hold "dangerous offenders" indefinitely, even after they complete their jail sentences.
News
1 week ago

Three-year-old girl raped in Limpopo, police urge parents to do more to shield children from predators

Police are urging parents and guardians to take extra care to shield children from sexual offenders after the rape of a three-year-old girl was ...
News
2 weeks ago

Life sentence for Free State dad accused of raping his daughter

A 35-year-old man has been handed a life sentence in the Bethlehem magistrate's court for kidnapping and repeatedly raping his minor daughter ...
News
2 weeks ago

Kempton Park couple sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing their children

The Johannesburg high court on Monday sentenced a Kempton Park couple to lengthy jail terms for sexually abusing their three minor children for more ...
News
3 weeks ago

ANC fires ward councillor accused of raping two boys

The ANC has dismissed North West ANC ward councillor, Tebogo Sepale, who is accused of statutory rape of two boys.
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash
IN FULL | 'Bafana made us proud!': Arena Sports Show Ep 5