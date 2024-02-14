×

South Africa

KZN father who reported 14-year-old daughter missing appears in court

14 February 2024 - 15:00
A KwaZulu-Natal father has appeared in the KwaDukuza magistrate's court after reporting his daughter as missing. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A KwaZulu-Natal father linked to a human trafficking case involving his 14-year-old daughter, who he reported missing while he allegedly knew of her whereabouts, has appeared in court.

The man, 43, appeared in the KwaDukuza magistrate’s court on Wednesday. The matter was adjourned to Monday for a formal bail application.

He was arrested on Monday by the Umhlali family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit. He is charged with human trafficking, defeating the administration of justice, perjury and charges under the Finance Act for the wasteful usage of state resources.

Police said the 14-year-old girl was reported as kidnapped in the Isinembe area in Umhlali on January 5.

KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the girl was found walking with a 23-year-old undocumented foreign national along Jabu Ngcobo Drive on Friday February 9.

He said the foreign national was also arrested.

Netshiunda said police investigations uncovered the father opened a false case with the police because he knew of his child’s whereabouts, and she had left with the suspect voluntarily.

“It was also discovered the girl did the same thing in December 2023, and the father was aware of the matter,” he said.

The foreign national was charged with statutory rape and being in the country illegally, said Netshiunda.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, KwaDukuza local municipality mayor Lindile Nhaca, who was present in court, said the community was shocked at the case.

Nhaca said it is understood that the father had negotiated with a foreign national to pay lobola for a girl.

“After he was paid that lobola, he went and reported a case to the police. It’s very disturbing and shocking that a father would ‘sell’ his own child. The child is very young. This is something we have to stand up for, and we cannot allow women and children to be abused in such a manner,” said Nhaca.

“He must not get bail because he is a danger not only to his kids but also to society.”

She said the community, who picketed outside court, also submitted a petition calling for the court to oppose the father’s bail.

TimesLIVE

