South Africa

Pastor, grandfather in dock for two separate rape cases in Mpumalanga

Clergyman accused of raping teen church member and man accused of raping seven-year-old granddaughter

13 February 2024 - 10:21
A pastor and grandfather appeared in separate courts after their recent arrests for rape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A pastor and a grandfather were both in the dock on Monday in two separate rape cases.

The 39-year-old pastor appeared in the Mkhuhlu magistrate's court for allegedly raping a 15-year-old female member of his church while the grandfather, 52, appeared in the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court for allegedly raping his seven-year-old granddaughter.

The incident involving the teen girl allegedly happened at her home on January 24, according to police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.

“The victim finally broke her silence to concerned citizens on February 7 and the incident was eventually reported to the police.

“The case was assigned to the Acornhoek family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit, which eventually led to the arrest of the 39-year-old suspect on Friday.

“During his court appearance, the suspect was remanded while the case was postponed to February 15 for a formal bail application.”

In the second case, a man was arrested in connection with the Boxing Day incident in Bushbuckridge.

“The girl broke her silence after her mother had a conversation with her children regarding incidents of molestation, and emphasised that they should not keep quiet about such incidents but rather report them immediately.

An investigation was launched and the suspect was traced and apprehended. 

The man was remanded and the matter was postponed to February 19 for a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE

