×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Bail denied for men accused of assaulting employee

Not in the interest of justice — magistrate Mashele

12 February 2024 - 17:50
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Piet Groenewald and his son Stephan appear at the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court.
Piet Groenewald and his son Stephan appear at the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The two men accused of assaulting their employee and setting their dog on him will remain behind bars after their bail application was denied in the Groblersdal magistrate’s court on Monday.

In handing down bail judgment, magistrate Bogi Mashele said: “This court comes to the conclusion that it would not be in the interest of justice that the two be released on bail."

Piet Groenewald, 63, and his son Stephan Greef, 27, appeared on charges of assault after the attack on their employee Veneruru Kavari, who had been with their company for seven days.

Before bail judgment, prosecutor advocate Faith Raselomane said granting bail would undermine public order.

If he is released on bail, Groenewald will flee – prosecutor

Granting bail to two men accused of assaulting their employee and setting their dog on him would undermine public order, the Groblersdal magistrate’s ...
News
4 hours ago

Raselomane told the court the community was “outraged” and that the state had to acquire the services of public order policing to maintain calm.

Kavari was assaulted after being accused of being drunk on the job. The incident happened on January 17.

Raselomane said a witness was also intimidated by two men who were driving the security company vehicle.

But advocate Johan Van Wyk, for the accused, said there was no proof that a witness was intimidated by two people from the security company, arguing that his client should be released on bail.

He also complained about what he described as political interference.

“The political interference in this matter started when the EFF made a racial incident of the matter. In response thereto, right-wing whites arranged a protest action in opposition of the EFF march that was organised. When supporters of the ANC heard about the action at the court, they decided to join the uproar outside the court.

Witness in the Groblersdal dog attack fears for his life after 'receiving death threats'

A man who witnessed the alleged assault of his colleague who had a dog set on him by his boss at his farm in Groblersdal, Limpopo, has received death ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in a car crash
IN FULL | 'Bafana made us proud!': Arena Sports Show Ep 5