South Africa

Durban link to shooting of East London attorney as 5 suspects are arrested

By TimesLIVE - 12 February 2024 - 09:40
Police at the scene outside Maseti Incorporated where an East London lawyer was shot and wounded in Vincent on Friday morning.
Image: ALAN EASON

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with an attempted hit on an East London attorney.

Percival Camagu Maseti, 70, was wounded when two suspects fired several shots at him as he arrived at his office building shortly before 10am on Friday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said while police combed the crime scene, East London Crime Intelligence was gathering crucial information.

Within an hour and with the assistance of a Buffalo City Metro detective, their efforts led to the discovery of the silver Merecedes-Benz getaway vehicle in Amalinda. The arrest of a 42-year-old male followed soon after when a second vehicle, a Renault Clio, was spotted at a complex on the beachfront. Observation duties were held while waiting for back-up from the flying squad, East London serious and violent crimes unit and police Cambridge crime prevention members.

The suspected hitmen, aged 35 and 41, were arrested while attempting to flee in a bus bound for Durban. The bus was stopped in Mthatha by the serious and violent crimes unit.

At about 4am on Saturday, another two suspects were arrested at a house in Westville in Durban.

Two firearms were recovered at a house in Quigney and will be sent to ballistics for testing, Naidu said.

“All five suspects are detained on charges of attempted murder. The motive is under investigation. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon. Additional charges may be added as the investigation unfolds”.

