Mpumalanga police are looking for suspects after a 27-year-old woman was fatally shot in Carolina on Thursday.
The woman, who was a manager at a mine, was about to leave for work when she was shot.
Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said: "Police and paramedics in Carolina were alerted about the shooting. On arrival at the scene police found a bakkie idling with the victim motionless in the driver's seat."
He said the woman had bullet wounds and was certified dead by paramedics.
Police are investigating a murder case.
"The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and it is not clear whether any items were stolen by the perpetrator(s)."
Police urged anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) to call Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or send information via the MySAPS app. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers can opt to remain anonymous.
TimesLIVE
Mpumalanga mine manager fatally shot
Image: SAPS
