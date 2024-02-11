Load-shedding expected to ease by midweek: Ramokgopa

However, he said these units were being returned to service and he expected some reprieve for customers towards the middle of the week when load-shedding was expected to be reduced to stage 4 or less.
“To fix this grid we need to be very meticulous ... there are going to be setbacks,” he added.
The move to stage 6 at midnight on Friday came a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa told South Africans in his state of the nation address “the worst is behind us and the end of load-shedding is finally in reach”, reported the Sunday Times.
This is a developing story.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said on Sunday that boiler tube leaks took nine generating units offline at the end of the week, plunging the country into stage 6 load-shedding again.
This was in addition to a significant number of units down or preventive maintenance — which the power utility knew posed an inherent risk should there be unexpected breakdowns — and underperforming renewable energy supply.
“The inherent risk materialised,” he said, with boiler tube leaks taking out 4,400MW at nine generating units.
No load-shedding over Christmas: Eskom
