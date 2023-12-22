×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

No load-shedding over Christmas: Eskom

By TimesLIVE - 22 December 2023 - 17:40
Cooks planning Christmas meals are in luck, as Eskom said load-shedding will remain suspended until next Friday.
Cooks planning Christmas meals are in luck, as Eskom said load-shedding will remain suspended until next Friday.
Image: 123RF/Eugene Bochkarev

Load-shedding will remain suspended over Christmas, Eskom said on Friday. 

Due to consistent improvement in available generation capacity and the lower demand, as well as sufficient emergency reserves, load-shedding will remain suspended until next week Friday at 4pm,” the power utility said in a statement. 

The country last experienced load-shedding nine days ago. 

On Thursday, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa praised the “exceptionally good performance” of Eskom's units and said South Africa looked set to enjoy another Christmas without load-shedding. 

“Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate should any significant changes occur,” Eskom said. 

TimesLIVE 

And now for some good news! Eskom suspends power cuts until Friday

In the run-up to Christmas, Eskom announced on Sunday it would suspend load-shedding until Friday.
News
5 days ago

Eskom confirms stage 4 load-shedding until Saturday morning

Eskom has announced stage 4 load-shedding until Saturday morning, hardly a day after the country moved from crippling stage 6 power cuts to a mix of ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin