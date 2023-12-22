Load-shedding will remain suspended over Christmas, Eskom said on Friday.
“Due to consistent improvement in available generation capacity and the lower demand, as well as sufficient emergency reserves, load-shedding will remain suspended until next week Friday at 4pm,” the power utility said in a statement.
The country last experienced load-shedding nine days ago.
On Thursday, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa praised the “exceptionally good performance” of Eskom's units and said South Africa looked set to enjoy another Christmas without load-shedding.
“Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate should any significant changes occur,” Eskom said.
TimesLIVE
No load-shedding over Christmas: Eskom
Image: 123RF/Eugene Bochkarev
TimesLIVE
