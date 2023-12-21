×

WATCH LIVE | Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media

By TIMESLIVE - 21 December 2023 - 11:06

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is briefing the media on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan on Thursday.

Experts puzzled by Ramokgopa's sudden decision to go nuclear

Energy experts said it was not the cheapest option despite Ramokgopa saying otherwise. They questioned the timing of the announcement and pointed out ...
News
1 week ago

And now for some good news! Eskom suspends power cuts until Friday

In the run-up to Christmas, Eskom announced on Sunday it would suspend load-shedding until Friday.
News
3 days ago

Process to procure new nuclear power kicks off, but first unit to only come online in 2030s

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the process to procure additional nuclear capacity will get under way now that National Energy ...
News
1 week ago

