South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media on energy action plan

By TimesLIVE - 09 January 2024 - 10:18

Courtesy of SABC

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will on Tuesday provide an update on the country’s energy action plan.

South Africans have recently experienced low stages of load-shedding as a result of improved generation.

When Ramokgopa was providing feedback on the energy action plan in December, he said Eskom’s energy availability factor was 55.4% for the year to date. 

“During this period, we’ve seen an exceptionally good performance by units outside the issues of reduced demand. What we’ve seen is that the system has been healthy.”

TimesLIVE

