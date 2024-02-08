×

South Africa

Pupil dies, another hospitalised after fight outside Joburg school

08 February 2024 - 17:05
Gauteng education and youth development MEC Matome Chiloane conveyed his condolences to the family of the dead pupil and the school community. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A grade 8 schoolboy from Oakdale Secondary School in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, died on Wednesday after he was stabbed in a fight between pupils outside the school the day before.

The Gauteng education department said a grade 10 pupil who was also involved in the fight is in hospital.

It is alleged a fight broke out among pupils on Tuesday before school.

The fight was allegedly because of gangsterism among pupils from different schools in the area.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said police are investigating.

