Pupil dies, another hospitalised after fight outside Joburg school

A grade 8 schoolboy from Oakdale Secondary School in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, died on Wednesday after he was stabbed in a fight between pupils outside the school the day before.
The Gauteng education department said a grade 10 pupil who was also involved in the fight is in hospital.
It is alleged a fight broke out among pupils on Tuesday before school.
The fight was allegedly because of gangsterism among pupils from different schools in the area.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said police are investigating.
Gauteng education and youth development MEC Matome Chiloane conveyed his condolences to the family and school community.
“No child must be harmed, especially in our school environment. We call on law enforcement agencies to ensure justice prevails. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased as well as the learner recovering in hospital,” said Chiloane
Mabona said the department sent its psychosocial support unit to counsel those who witnessed the incident.
