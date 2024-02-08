“Major engineering construction teams from both the Eastern Cape and Western Cape are on site working around the clock as they reconstruct the infrastructure that was toppled by gale force winds and heavy rain,” said Eskom.
Eskom teams working around the clock to restore power to Karoo towns
Image: Mossel Bay municipality/Facebook
Eskom says engineering and construction teams are working around the clock to restore power to customers in the Karoo left in the dark since weekend storms downed power pylons feeding several towns.
Emergency generators have been dispatched to keep essential services such as hospitals, schools and water distribution running.
Towns affected on day 5 of the outage are Sutherland, Roggeveld, Laingsburg, Ladismith, Leeu Gamka, Swartberg, Merweville, Matjiesfontein, Prince Albert, Fraserburg and surrounding areas.
A resident at Leeu Gamka died and a second person was hospitalised after apparently being overcome by fumes emitted from a generator they were using.
Eskom said on Thursday the estimated time power would be restored was February 15.
