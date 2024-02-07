×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Four children recovering after suspected food poisoning in Tsakane

By TimesLIVE - 08 February 2024 - 09:53
The Gauteng health department says 11 children have died since the first food poisoning incident was reported in October last year. Stock photo.
The Gauteng health department says 11 children have died since the first food poisoning incident was reported in October last year. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Four children aged two, three, six, and nine were in a stable condition in Pholosong Hospital in Tsakane on Wednesday after they were admitted on Tuesday afternoon with suspected food poisoning.

The fifth child, aged six and a grade 1 pupil at Mandlethu Primary School who started vomiting in class allegedly after eating biscuits bought from a spaza shop, was declared dead by paramedics at her school.

The Gauteng health department said since the first food poisoning incident was reported in October last year, there had been 861 such food incidents which have resulted in 11 deaths. 

“The department continues to urge people to immediately visit their nearest health facilities for treatment when they present with symptoms such as vomiting, sudden chest pains, body ache/weakness, fever, or foaming at the mouth.” 

It said as a precautionary measure, food samples including the biscuits have been collected from the shop and will undergo laboratory investigations to determine if there were any contaminants or other factors that may have contributed to the incident. Blood and urine samples have been taken to the laboratory from the hospitalised children. 

 The provincial and district outbreak response team conducted a public health education and food safety blitz at the spaza shops in Tsakane to raise awareness and allay public fear regarding alleged food poisoning.

“This is part of ongoing efforts to empower communities on food safety tips such as food handling, preparation, storage, the importance of checking food expiry labels, and hand washing before handling food,” the department said. 

TimesLIVE 

Grade 1 Tsakane pupil dies at school after 'eating biscuits from spaza shop'

A grade 1 pupil from Mandlethu Primary School in Tsakane, Brakpan, died on Tuesday, allegedly after eating biscuits bought from a spaza shop.
News
2 days ago

Dad sees girl die 'after eating biscuits'

The father of a six-year-old girl who died after eating biscuits from a spaza shop stood by his dying daughter for an hour as he watched her life ...
News
9 hours ago

Fake products are easy to spot, says health department

The national health department says the one way to identify fake foods is by looking at their colour.
News
3 months ago

47 pupils fall ill in Sebokeng after eating 'looted' spaza shop snacks

About 47 pupils from Lebohang Primary and Dr Nhlapo Primary schools in Sebokeng were taken to a local medical facility after falling sick from ...
News
3 months ago

Cops probe ‘consumption patterns’ of two girls who died at Free State clinic

Free State police are investigating the deaths of two young girls, focusing specifically on the food they consumed in the 24-hours before they died.
News
3 months ago

Grade 3 pupil dies after 'eating biscuits' from tuck shop in Tshepisong

A pupil from Onkgopotse Tiro Primary School in Tshepisong, Roodepoort, died at a local clinic on Friday from alleged food poisoning, the Gauteng ...
News
3 months ago

WATCH | Tshwane mayor cracks down on 'unhygienic' spaza shops

“In one shop we found the owner sleeps in the shop with the goods that are supposed to be sold to our people,” said Cilliers Brink.
News
3 months ago

SOWETAN | No excuse to compromise food safely

It is unimaginable what a six-year-old Westonaria boy went through last week as he desperately called out to his friend who lay motionless to get up.
Opinion
3 months ago

Two toddlers die 'after eating food from taxi rank' on West Rand

Two toddlers have died, allegedly after eating snacks bought at a minibus taxi rank on the West Rand on Wednesday.
News
4 months ago

Child 'who ate biscuits' in Naledi is still in 'critical but stable' condition in ICU

One of the children who became sick after apparently eating biscuits and juice bought from a spaza shop in Naledi on Sunday is still in a critical ...
News
4 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge