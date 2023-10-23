A mother of a nine-year-old boy who died after eating alleged poisoned biscuits says it feels like she’s having a bad dream.
‘It feels like a bad dream’ - Mother anguished by death of her little boy
Image: Supplied
A mother of a nine-year-old boy who died after eating alleged poisoned biscuits says it feels like she’s having a bad dream.
Siyabonga Mehlo, a grade 3 pupil at Onkgopotse Tiro Primary School in Tshepisong, Soweto, and a schoolmate were rushed to a local clinic after complaining about stomach cramps, the provincial department of education said.
It is alleged that they had consumed a pack of biscuits they bought from a local spaza shop.
Siyabonga died at the clinic.
His mother Ntombikayise Mehlo said she received a call from one of the teachers on Friday and was told to rush to the clinic.
She said she waited for about 40 minutes to hear from the medical team, hoping they would come with good news.
"I don't know how I feel. It still feels like I am dreaming. I cannot believe that my son is gone. I was told that he bought snacks but I don't know which ones exactly. "
Mehlo said her son was smart and loved soccer, movies and food.
Siyabonga's grandfather Nkululeko Mkhaliphi said he had hopes that one day his grandson would grow up and take care of him.
"I saw Ronaldo in him.”
Mkhaliphi said they were waiting for postmortem results to determine cause of death.
Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the other pupil was transferred to Leratong Hospital for further medical treatment.
"We will dispatch our psycho-social support officials to the school for necessary support. We wish the learner who survived this incident at a speedy recovery.”
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
