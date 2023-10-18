×

South Africa

WATCH | Tshwane mayor cracks down on 'unhygienic' spaza shops

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 18 October 2023 - 10:36

“Our teams have closed one spaza shop in Theresa Park for poor hygiene,” said Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink during an operation to check compliance by spaza shops.

Brink joined officials in Winternest, Pretoria North, for the inspection.

“In one shop we found the owner sleeps in the shop with the goods that are supposed to be sold to our people,” he said.

Images taken of the shop show what appears to be a chicken defrosting in a bucket.

The inspection comes two weeks after the deaths of two children in Soweto after reportedly eating biscuits from a spaza shop. The children, Katlego Mbatha and Olwethu Zikhali, allegedly ate biscuits purchased at their local shop, a street away from their homes, before they became ill. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

TimesLIVE

One health inspector only to service 26k people in Joburg

Gauteng has a shortage of environmental health inspectors so dire that in Joburg, there is one official responsible for checking food sold to every ...
News
5 days ago

Child 'who ate biscuits' in Naledi is still in 'critical but stable' condition in ICU

One of the children who became sick after apparently eating biscuits and juice bought from a spaza shop in Naledi on Sunday is still in a critical ...
News
1 week ago

READER LETTER | Foreigners have control of the township economy

In 1994, the ANC promised a better life for all. It received an overwhelming majority vote from voters.
Opinion
1 week ago

