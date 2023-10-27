I am baffled that for almost three weeks now, we have schoolchildren dying after eating different kinds of food bought from foreign-owned spaza shops.
What is so difficult in stopping this problem where both parents and teachers could simply stamp it out by denying children pocket money, and teachers could simply make it a rule to stop buying these poisonous snacks from spaza shops as there is obviously no need for this while schools provide government-sponsored meals for pupils.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Stop pupils from buying snacks at spaza shops
Image: Thulani Mbele
