South Africa

'Wife killer' Werner de Jager's bail application adjourned again

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 06 February 2024 - 19:00
Werner de Jager, husband of slain Amanzimtoti priest Liezel de Jager, heads out of the dock in Amanzimtoti magistrate's court.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Werner de Jager, accused of killing his wife, NG Suidkus senior pastor Liezel, was emotionless as prosecutor Gayle Greyling and his legal representative Andre May were locked in legal arguments over his bail application for the second day running on Tuesday.

De Jager, 35, appeared in the Amanzimtoti magistrate's court on Monday and Tuesday after he was arrested in connection with Liezel's death outside their home after her morning run in October 2021.

Prosecutor Gayle Greyling said they needed three months to finalise the investigation but the state had provided enough evidence to support their objection to bail. She cited DNA evidence, a photographic album and video footage of the crime scene in support of this.

"There are two witnesses which the state intends to bring, including the affidavits from Werner's two children," said Greyling.

She said one of the children, who stays with the maternal grandparents in Bloemfontein, had asked when the father would be going to prison. She said this indicated the child did not want to be with the father.

Greyling said the state was unconvinced he was fit to have custody of his children and as per a high court order is allowed to see them twice a month.

"He is mentally unstable, and it has been proven that in the past 45 years of his life he has been unable to deal with his mental illness," she said.

The defence recently suffered a blow in the protracted bail hearing, with the court ruling that the matter be a schedule 6 instead of 5 charge, which it had argued for.

May criticised the state for dragging its feet in finalising the investigation.

"When my client was arrested the investigation had not been completed. In December we were told by the investigating officer that it would take two weeks for the investigation," said May.

De Jager was arrested in Bloemfontein in October by the police's cold case unit.

Nosipho Shange, Cynthia Nkukhu, Noxolo Khuzwayo, Carika Zietsman and Hlengiwe Mabaso outside the Amanzimtoti magistrate's court on Tuesday
Nosipho Shange, Cynthia Nkukhu, Noxolo Khuzwayo, Carika Zietsman and Hlengiwe Mabaso outside the Amanzimtoti magistrate's court on Tuesday
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

May said Werner's family were present in court to support him during his legal woes.

Carika Zietsman, representing NGO Operation Bobbie Bear, said they had come to court to offer much-needed support to the victim’s family.

"We are here to send a strong message because it's unacceptable to kill.

"We are here to support Liezel's kids, who are now victims of the scourge of gender-based violence," she said.

The matter was adjourned to February 22 for a ruling on bail.

TimesLIVE

