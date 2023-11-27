Werner de Jager appeared briefly in the Amanzimtoti magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the murder of his wife Liezel.
Husband of slain Amanzimtoti pastor appears in the dock two years after her death
Werner de Jager appeared briefly in the Amanzimtoti magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the murder of his wife Liezel.
The NG Kerk Suidkus pastor, 38, was found outside her home after her morning jog with cuts and strangulation marks on her neck in October 2021.
None of her possessions were missing. Werner, 45, and their two daughters were believed to be in the house.
He called the alarm company to report his wife had been attacked.
Days after her death, he went missing but was later found in a sugar cane field.
Brig Bafana Gininda of the police cold case unit took over the case on November 6 and quickly linked De Jager to the murder and arrested him last week.
In shorts, a T-shirt and trainers, De Jager said he had appointed a legal representative but he had not arrived.
Prosecutor Nqobile Mathibela said the attorney would only be available at the next court appearance.
She opposed bail on the grounds that De Jager faced a murder charge and had no fixed address.
De Jager told magistrate Zama Nyuswa his fixed address was where he was arrested on Wednesday.
The case was adjourned to December 7.
'I hope you're safe with God': daughter of slain KZN pastor at her memorial
Church members said they were pinning their hopes on the court to unravel the mystery of Liezel's murder.
“We want justice. That is all that can give us peace,” said a former congregant.
Liezel was the one of the first female leaders of the church and her pleasant disposition endeared her to many people in the close-knit community.
This was also evident by the outpouring of grief from community members after her death.
“People from one of the retirement facilities were soo distraught they needed professional help so they could come to terms with her loss,” said another congregant.
“[Liezel's] murder has taken a heavy toll on us at church. She was a lovely person who personified a 'people’s person',’’ she said.
South coast pastor found dead in her yard with strangulation marks
During the short time after the De Jager family moved to the south coast town, speculation was rife that their marriage was troubled.
She said news of the husband’s arrest had spread like wildfire across the community.
Family friend Rina de Goede, who addressed media after court proceedings, described Liezel as an “awesome person”.
The two met when De Goede moved to Amanzimtoti and started work at the church. She also credited the pastor for helping her with her running.
“We became friends. That is the last thing she deserved,” she said.
They had gone out on their morning jog together that morning.
“Someone phoned me and asked if I heard [the news]. I thought they were joking,” she said.
TimesLIVE
