South Africa

Man dies in Johannesburg shack fire

25 August 2023 - 10:51
A man died in a shack fire in Denver, Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

A 30-year-old man died of smoke inhalation in a shack fire in Denver, in the east of Johannesburg, in the early hours of Friday. 

City of Johannesburg emergency management services firefighters responded to a fire at about 2am.

“On arrival, firefighters found multiple shacks engulfed in flames and started evacuating people while conducting firefighting operations,” spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said.

“During search and rescue operations, firefighters recovered the body of a 30-year-old man, who succumbed to smoke inhalation and was confirmed dead on the scene.

“No other injuries were reported and about 10 shacks and a motor vehicle were destroyed. The cause of the fire is being investigated.”

In a separate incident, about 30 shacks were destroyed on Thursday in Kya Sands, leaving about 60 people displaced. No injuries were reported.

Residents are urged to be careful when using heating devices that might cause fires and not leave them unattended, added Mulaudzi.

TimesLIVE

