City fire survivors struggling to rebuild lives
‘I can’t find work without my passport, tools’
Survivors of the tragic fire in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, say authorities have forgotten about them.
The families are being accommodated at a recreational centre in Bezuidenhout Valley, Johannesburg. ..
