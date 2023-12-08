×

South Africa

Shoot-out at Durban school leaves teacher and suspected robber wounded

By TIMESLIVE - 08 December 2023 - 16:42
Image: ALS Paramedics

A shoot-out at a Durban primary school between staff and suspected robbers left a teacher and a gunman wounded.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they arrived at Mawelewele primary school, outside Klaarwater at about 11.30am on Friday.

“It is alleged that armed men entered the school and robbed people of cellphones and laptops. While leaving there was an exchange of shots between teachers, security and the suspects.

“As a result of the shooting two people were wounded. One teacher is believed to have been shot and was rushed privately to hospital before paramedics arrived.”

He said the second man, believed to be a suspect, was shot multiple times. He was treated by paramedics. 

Police were in attendance.

TimesLIVE

Teacher kidnapped and murdered, husband tied up during robbery

Mpumalanga police are searching for three suspects after a teacher was found murdered after being forcefully taken from her home during an armed ...
News
1 month ago

Education official who handled labour disputes dies in hail of bullets

Siza Mbhalati, 52, was shot about eight times while seated in his car after stopping in his driveway in Protea Glen, Soweto.
News
3 months ago

Deputy principal shot in attempted hijacking at Umlazi school

The deputy principal of Sandakahle Primary in Umlazi, south of Durban, was shot and injured during an attempted hijacking at the school on Wednesday.
News
9 months ago

